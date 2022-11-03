Jennifer Lawrence Drops Out of Movie After Rival Project "Was Terrific"

Between award-winning blockbusters and massive blockbusters, Jennifer Lawrence has put her stamp on a wide array of films. The actress, who recently took a several-year break from screen acting, has returned back to the spotlight in a number of projects — but it sounds like there's one that she is no longer involved with. According to a tweet from The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan, who recently published an in-depth profile of Lawrence, the actress recently stepped down from Bad Blood, the Adam McKay-directed adaptation of the true story of Elizabeth Holmes, the controversial CEO of the blood test company Theranos. As Lawrence put it, she no longer wanted to portray Holmes after seeing Amanda Seyfried portray her in the Emmy-winning Hulu television series The Dropout.

"I thought she was terrific," Lawrence revealed. "I was like, 'Yeah, we don't need to redo that.' She did it."

Why did Jennifer Lawrence take a break from acting?

As Lawrence has explained in recent interviews, she stepped away from screen acting due to her own insecurities, and the feeling that audiences had gotten "sick of her." She has since appeared in Netflix's Don't Look Up, and will star in the Apple TV+ drama Causeway later this year, as well as the Sony comedy No Hard Feelings.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence told Vanity Fair of her decision to take the acting hiatus. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."

