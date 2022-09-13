HBO Won as Many Emmys as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, and Apple Combined

The 2022 Emmy Awards are now over, and even though TV now comes in a wild variety of broadcast, cable, and streaming content, some things just don't change. HBO walked away from the 2022 Emmys with as many Emmys in hand as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, FX, and Apple TV+ did, combined. HBO won 36 Emmys this year (38 including Creative Arts Emmys given out previously), shared between HBO TV and HBO Max streaming.

Big winners for HBO included The White Lotus with 10 Emmys, including "Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie", "Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie", "Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie" and acting awards for stars Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett – not to mention numerous creative and technical awards.

Teen drama Euphoria walked away with six Emmys, with Zendaya winning "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" and Fear the Walking Dead's Colman Domingo for "Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series". Succession won four Emmys, including "Outstanding Drama Series", "Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series" and a Supporting Actor award for Matthew Macfadyen. HBO Max's Hacks won three Emmys, including Jean Smart winning "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series" and Laurie Metcalf winning "Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series".

Other wins for HBO include Last Week Tonight with John Oliver continuing to dominate the "Variety Series" category with three wins, while comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael won an Emmy for his stand-up/coming-out special "Rothaniel".

Watching how the Emmys shook out has been especially interesting this year. Streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+ walked away with very little to show in awards (if any), while HBO (going through turbulent times under the new Warner Bros. Discovery merger) came out looking like the strongest survivor.

Netflix scraped up a few Emmys, but nothing that felt proportionate to the level of pop-culture acclaim it got for Squid Game, Stranger Things 4, or Ozark's Final Season. Apple TV+ got some major acting wins with Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein winning for Ted Lasso. Disney was possibly one of the most notable absentees in the winners' circle: between Disney+, Hulu, FX, and broadcast network ABC, breakout hit Abbot Elementary only snagged 3 Emmys, while Hulu's acclaimed hits The Dropout, Dopesick, and Pam & Tommy barely made good on any of their nominations. Disney+ (with all its big Marvel and Star Wars TV content owning the zeitgeist) snagged an Emmy for Marvel's Moon Knight in "Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special".

So, while the streaming wars may crown certain kings, the awards circuit is still a traditionalist venue, where the HBO dynasty reigns.