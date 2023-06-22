No Hard Feelings Reactions Praise Jennifer Lawrence's Raunchy Comedy
No Hard Feelings is out this week and the praise is rolling in. Jennifer Lawrence stars in the raunchy comedy about two wildly people being pushed together by outside forces. As audiences get their chance to see No Hard Feelings, social media is full of good vibes around the film. After all, it's been a hard time getting a straight up comedy into theaters. The entire proceedings feels like a throwback to almost a decade ago. That allure is helping sell Lawrence's raunchy comedy along with the jokes itself. If this movie can be successful, you could see a run on these kinds of movie at the box office. Check out some of the best reactions down below!
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence explained her time away from the spotlight. It seems as though she wasn't as proud of her output and took some time to recalibrate. From these first reactions to No Hard Feelings, that decision seems to be paying off still. Here's what she had to say.
haven’t laughed this hard at a movie theater in a long time #nohardfeelings pic.twitter.com/KLfABRmbJy— ninjanella (@jajaggernaut) June 22, 2023
"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence told the outlet. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."
Are you going to see the comedy return this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!
#NoHardFeelings is the kind of studio comedy that movie fans have been asking to see in theaters. Jennifer Lawrence’s star power shines here. She’s legitimately funny.— Drew Munhausen (@drewmunhausen) June 21, 2023
Just got out of #NoHardFeelings and it was so. Freaking. Good!! Holy shit, I know we say it in jest but truly good cinema is back. One of my favorite movies of the year so far. Hilarious, JLaw absolutely kills it. She and Andrew Barth Feldman have amazing chemistry. 10/10— The Reverand Deathany Frankelstein (2023 Edition) (@leealvarado101) June 18, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence was made for R rated comedies as shown in #NoHardFeelings. The film has an unexpected coming of age edge that captures the charm of the early 2000s studio comedy. JLaw and Andrew Barth Feldman have the sweetest chemistry that feels natural. pic.twitter.com/tSP0mTtqCM— Jillian (@JillianChili) June 20, 2023
This scene is soooo me to Gen-Zs plus (20ish plus kiddos)!! 😂😂😂 #NoHardFeelings pic.twitter.com/ysVsV1lPYK— Emille J. 🎬💅🏻 (@itstheemillej) June 22, 2023
Kicking off the first day of summer with @RooftopFilms showing off the new summer comedy film @NoHardFeelings. Great foray into comedy by #JenniferLawrence and @andrewbfeldman was so hilarious in this. What a way to start the season. #NoHardFeelings pic.twitter.com/fUDFrn8JCj— DesiNerd (@MufsinM) June 22, 2023
Tickets secured for Date Matinee. I can’t remember the last time I saw a straight comedy in theatres. #NoHardFeelings #JenniferLawrence pic.twitter.com/sgDk2Ao09k— Cory Sims (@CorySims7) June 22, 2023
I needed to laugh tonight so I’m very happy I went to see the hilarious #NoHardFeelings. What I didn’t expect was its gigantic heart. Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman are simply a wonderful pair. pic.twitter.com/odpQSg1OQH— Dave Karger (@davekarger) June 21, 2023
We need more movies like #NoHardFeelings – big, raunchy, theatrical comedies with A-list stars.
It doesn't reinvent the wheel narratively, but it didn't need to. It's absolutely hysterical and has plenty of heart, plus Jennifer Lawrence giving a masterclass in physical comedy. pic.twitter.com/r2piqyXCyh— Zach Goins (@zach_goins) June 21, 2023