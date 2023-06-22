No Hard Feelings Reactions Praise Jennifer Lawrence's Raunchy Comedy

No Hard Feelings is out this week and the praise is rolling in. Jennifer Lawrence stars in the raunchy comedy about two wildly people being pushed together by outside forces. As audiences get their chance to see No Hard Feelings, social media is full of good vibes around the film. After all, it's been a hard time getting a straight up comedy into theaters. The entire proceedings feels like a throwback to almost a decade ago. That allure is helping sell Lawrence's raunchy comedy along with the jokes itself. If this movie can be successful, you could see a run on these kinds of movie at the box office. Check out some of the best reactions down below!

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence explained her time away from the spotlight. It seems as though she wasn't as proud of her output and took some time to recalibrate. From these first reactions to No Hard Feelings, that decision seems to be paying off still. Here's what she had to say.

haven’t laughed this hard at a movie theater in a long time #nohardfeelings pic.twitter.com/KLfABRmbJy — ninjanella (@jajaggernaut) June 22, 2023

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence told the outlet. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."

