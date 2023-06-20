The Flash Star Sasha Calle Confirms Supergirl Return Talks for New DCU

Though The Flash isn't meeting box office expectations, fans can't help but rave about the breakout performance of Sasha Calle. In the picture, the actor makes her feature debut by offering an entirely new take on Kara Zor-El, the superhero better known as Supergirl. During the press tour for the film, Calle expressed her desires to return to the new DC Universe and now, the actor has seemingly confirmed that talks have taken place with DC Studios regarding a return.

Speaking with USA Today, Calle confirmed she's talked to DC Studios co-president Peter Safran about returning. Though she doesn't reveal when she'd return, it's possible Superman: Legacy could be a potential return ahead of the production of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. "I hope to continue playing Supergirl," Calle told the paper. "I love her so deeply, and I feel so connected to her."

The actor's latest comments are far from the first, having mentioned earlier this month she's excited about the prospects of appearing in a film such as Woman of Tomorrow. She even name-dropped the comic the story is based on as an inspiration for her take on the character.

"I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her deeply! And I think that [The Flash] is really a runway to a bigger story for her," Calle revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "We don't really get to experience a lot. I feel like this is a runway to a bigger story. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, is an incredible comic. I love it. I think it's so cool. So yeah, I would hope to continue. I hope to continue playing Supergirl for sure."

The Flash has officially raced into theaters. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has yet to set a release date.