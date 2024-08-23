Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, and More Join Tom Cruise in Mystery Warner Bros. Movie

Tom Cruise’s first film as part of his overall deal with Warner Bros. is assembling a major ensemble cast. On Friday, it was announced that John Goodman (The Righteous Gemstones, The Conners), Jesse Plemons (Fargo, Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall, Project Hail Mary), Michael Stuhlbarg (A Serious Man, The Shape of Water), and Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me, Boy Swallows Universe) have all joined the cast of the currently-untitled film, which is being helmed by Alejandro G. Iñàrritu. Riz Ahmed (Nimona, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) is reportedly in final negotiations to join the project.

The film is believed to center on the most powerful man in the world, who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything. It is written by Iñàrritu, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Tom Cruise’s New Deal with Warner Bros.?

As part of Cruise’s deal, he will work with Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca & Pam Abdy to develop both original and franchise feature films. Depending on how Cruise’s schedule shakes out, there is reportedly a chance that his projects with Warner Bros. would not be released until late 2025 or later.

“We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry,” De Luca and Abdy said in a previous statement. “Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, ‘We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!’ Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead.”

“I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience,” added Cruise. “I look forward to making great movies together!”