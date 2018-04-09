The Internet Reacts to Jodie Foster’s Comments About Superhero Movies

Superhero movies are continuing to dominate the pop culture landscape, with a wide array of highly-anticipated projects set to debut within the next year. But as it turns out, Jodie Foster thinks they’re having a negative effect on the world of film.

In a recent interview, the Oscar winning actress and director was asked about the ongoing dominance of superhero movies, and offered some slightly negative comments about the trend.

“Going to the movies has become like a theme park,” Foster said. “Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking — you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth. It’s ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world. I don’t want to make $200 million movies about superheroes.”

Over the past day or so, Foster’s comments have garnered quite a bit of traction online. While some agree with the root of what Foster is saying, others have felt that she’s generalizing the fan-favorite genre. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

Jodie Foster Says Superhero Blockbusters Are ‘Ruining’ Moviegoing.



I fully disagree with her, maybe she wants a job in one of these movies and she has not been selected..LOL



What do you think about her opinion? pic.twitter.com/l4ogc1PErn — Entertainment Geek Reporter (@EGR2019) December 31, 2017

The economy ruined movie audiences. People are not willing to spend their money on a movie they aren’t sure they’ll enjoy. Superhero movies as sure to be fun. — Giselle Valdez (@itsgissel) December 31, 2017

Jodie Foster, another old timer in Hollywood acting sour towards superhero films dominating the film business



You’re fighting a battle you can not win, lady — Tyler J. Amato (@WeaponXL_44) December 31, 2017

“Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking — you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth.” — Jodie Foster



She’s not wrong. But blaming Superhero movies isn’t the way to go. The continued remakes are the problem https://t.co/cHKF75ENFk — William Rhys Wortham (@RhysWortham) December 30, 2017

sorry jodie foster that superhero movies are one of the few distinct movies that haven’t let me down and have some of the best actors ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/mSiBZ3xgmq — ˗ˏˋnicoleˎˊ˗ (@wcllyswest) December 31, 2017

A bit of a snobby view from Jodie Foster. Surely the rise of on-demand TV means just means people save their cinema trips (and cash) for things that are visually spectacular (superhero films) and watch Netflix/Amazon for other stories (Black Mirror)? — Mugabi Turya (@MugabiBTurya) December 31, 2017

She’s not entirely wrong.. but it’s not just superhero movies.. this has always been the case. Popular movies haven’t always been the best movies. — Jan Arrah (@JanArrah) December 31, 2017

I like that last paragraph. She acknowledges both that the superhero genre is currently playing it dangerously stupid and safe AND that it can (and should) tell more complex stories. — Sydney (@wondersyd) December 31, 2017

