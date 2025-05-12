John Boyega Casts Doubt on Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe Anytime Soon

John Boyega remains a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he still isn’t expecting to join the franchise anytime soon. The actor addressed the possibility once again in an interview with podcaster Josh Horowitz published on Monday, even confirming that he has had meetings with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. Boyega doesn’t think fans will see him in the MCU anytime soon, but he said he’s still excited to watch the next phase along with the rest of us. Boyega has previously talked about all the fan-casting lists that place him in the MCU, and even revealed some of the characters he’d like to play most.

“I think they’re very busy…” Boyega said when asked about the MCU. “Oh no, there ain’t no room for me, I’ll be real. I can’t wait to watch it because I think with Marvel, and everything after Endgame, I was like, ‘Wow, how are they going to, you know, expand the universe after saving the universe?’ So, I think that as just an audience watcher, you know. I have sat down with Kevin Feige, I’ve been over to those guys, but I’m just going to enjoy it for now because there’s a lot going on, you know. But I’m looking forward to watching it.”

Boyega said that when he met with Feige, he didn’t actually have an answer prepared as to who he’d like to play in the MCU. A member of the live audience shouted out that he should play Bishop, a member of the X-Men who was featured once before in Days of Future Past. “Oh, I’d play Bishop,” Boyega said, considering. This could be a good direction for him as the MCU is preparing to integrate the mutants into its storylines starting in Avengers: Doomsday.

As it is, Phase Six of the MCU and the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga seems crowded enough without throwing a new star into the mix. On top of that, Boyega has been openly critical of the Star Wars franchise before, so if he is pulled into another Disney behemoth, he should be treated better. Many commenters are speculating that Boyega’s best chance of joining the MCU is likely after Avengers: Secret Wars, when new stories are just beginning to open up.

Thunderbolts* is in theaters now, and the MCU will be back on the big screen shortly with The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th. Boyega has three upcoming projects listed on his IMDb.