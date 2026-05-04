Spider-Man’s New MCU Costume Definitively Proves Why Organic Webs Are Better Than Web-Shooters

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is just around the corner, with a July 31, 2026, release date, and fans are eager to see what is next for this beloved Marvel character. Among the biggest questions to be answered is to what extent Peter Parker and his best friend, Ned, and girlfriend, MJ, (both of whom now forget he exists, because of the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home) will reconnect.

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The Brand New Day trailer makes it clear that they will reunite to some extent, as Peter is now their actual friendly neighbor. In addition to that aspect of the new clips, the trailer has revealed that some major updates are coming to Spider-Man’s suit and his web shooters, which will mean finally addressing something that has never made sense about Spider-Man’s webs in .

Spider-Man’s Web Shooters Have Never Made Sense In The MCU

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One of the funniest moments in No Way Home, which saw Tom Holland’s Spider-Man meet Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, was their discussion of their respective web shooters. Of the three, Maguire’s Spider-Man is the only one with organic webbing. Both Garfield’s and Holland’s iterations of Spider-Man have web shooters. Unfortunately, these web shooters have never made sense.

Among other issues, such web shooters would require Peter lugging around spare web cartridges, in addition to having some sort of equipment on his wrists to actually use them. There are a host of narrative issues stemming from the need to bring cartridges everywhere with him, but, perhaps even more of an issue, there is never any indication that Peter has anything on his wrists in the MCU. Surely, there would be something bulky on his wrists, but that simply isn’t the case.

Brand New Day Seems Poised To Fix This Issue

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Although the MCU’s Spider-Man appearances have simply avoided addressing this illogical plot point thus far, it seems Brand New Day is about to fix the problem. In fact, the movie will apparently be resolving this issue in two ways. First, Spider-Man’s new suit will include visible web shooters on his wrists, as shown in the new trailer.

More interestingly, Brand New Day may very well be debuting organic webbing for the MCU’s Spider-Man. At least, that is the implication based on the mutations Peter seems to be experiencing in the movie. If true, then Brand New Day won’t only be correcting the long-standing issues with Peter’s web shooters but also will be updating Spider-Man’s webbing in a major way—and, notably, in a way that will do away with the bulky web shooters problem altogether.

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