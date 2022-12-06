John Travolta Pays Tribute to Look Who's Talking Co-Star Kirstie Alley

John Travolta is sharing a tribute to his Look Who's Talking co-star Kirstie Alley, following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71. On Monday night, shortly after a statement from Alley's children announced the news, Travolta took to Instagram to share a photo of them together. The duo not only starred together in the 1989 film Look Who's Talking, but in two sequels, 1990's Look Who's Talking Too and Look Who's Talking Now.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta's caption reads. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

How did Kirstie Alley die?

The news of Alley's passing was broken on the night of Monday, December 5th, in a statement via her children, True and Lillie Parker, on social media. According to the statement, Alley passed away following a battle with cancer, which was "only recently discovered." Alley was known or a prolific film and television career, which included an Award-winning turn as Rebecca Howe on Cheers. Her filmography also included Drop Dead Gorgeous, It Takes Two, and Kirstie.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement reads in part. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest iust as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Our thoughts are with Alley's family, friends, and fans at this time.