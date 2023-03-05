John Wick: Chapter 4 Clip Released

Now just weeks ahead of the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4, Lionsgate has released a new clip from the film teasing its scope and plot. The clip shows Keanu Reeves' eponymous hitman as he meets up with Winston (Ian McShane) and The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) in a Parisian subway. The latter then gifts Wick a new suit to add to his wardrobe, joking he's now a part of "The Resistance" against The High Table.

Both Reeves and McShane have appeared in every Wick flick while Fishburne joined the franchise in John Wick: Chapter 2. See the new clip for yourself below.

"You're a little far from home aren't you?"

See Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne in #JohnWickChapter4 in theaters March 24!

Get your 🎟's NOW! —> https://t.co/vkcVlhA6xF pic.twitter.com/ljPgHxseJB — Fandango (@Fandango) March 3, 2023

What is John Wick: Chapter 4 about?

At the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Wick has officially gone against the orders of The High Table, the world's most preeminent governing body of assassins. According to Wick helmer Chad Stahelski, the result of the ending is a film that's a blend of spaghetti westerns, Greek myths, and samurai films.

"If you took The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you'd probably get something close to this," Stahelski told Empire Magazine last year. "And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks."

"It gets a little scary after the third one," he added. "Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, 'F-ck it, we're not doing that again.' So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic."

In addition to Keanu Reeves' eponymous hitman, Chapter 4 also has the franchise's biggest call sheet yet. Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick are reprising their roles from earlier in the franchise while newcomers include Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, Clancy Brown, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, and Natalia Tena. George Georgiou is also joining the franchise for the first time, playing The Elder, a character that was played by Saïd Taghmaoui in Parabellum.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will hits theaters on March 24th. What other John Wick Universe spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!