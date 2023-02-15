John Wick: Chapter 4 Posters Reveal Main Characters

A new set of posters for John Wick: Chapter 4 have been released, and you can check them out below!

The new John Wick 4 posters do the job of putting the principal characters of this latest chapter front and center. That includes returning characters like Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King, Lance Reddick's Charon, and Ian McShane's Winston; new characters include Donnie Yen's Caine, Bill Skarsgård's Marquis, Rina Sawayama's Akira, Shamier Anderson's Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada's Shimazu, Clancy Brown's "The Harbinger," and action star Scott Adkins looking all but unrecognizable as "Killa."

We’re celebrating #WickWeek in a BIG way by dropping these exclusive character posters for #JohnWick4 featuring Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, and many more.

Only in theaters March 24. New trailer tomorrow!

February 15, 2023

Check out the full gallery of John Wick: Chapter 4 character posters, below – courtesy of Fandango!

