John Wick: Chapter 4 Posters Reveal Main Characters

By Kofi Outlaw

A new set of posters for John Wick: Chapter 4 have been released, and you can check them out below! 

The new John Wick 4 posters do the job of putting the principal characters of this latest chapter front and center. That includes returning characters like Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King, Lance Reddick's Charon, and Ian McShane's Winston; new characters include Donnie Yen's Caine, Bill Skarsgård's Marquis, Rina Sawayama's Akira, Shamier Anderson's Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada's Shimazu, Clancy Brown's "The Harbinger," and action star Scott Adkins looking all but unrecognizable as "Killa." 

Check out the full gallery of John Wick: Chapter 4 character posters, below – courtesy of Fandango!

Be sure to check back with ComicBook.com/Movies for the full John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer! 

Caine

john-wick-4-poster-donnie-yen-as-caine.jpg
(Photo: Lionsgate Pictures)

Donnie Yen as "Caine" in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Marquis

john-wick-4-poster-bill-skarsgard-as-marquis.jpg
(Photo: Lionsgate Pictures)

Bill Skarsgård as "Marquis" in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Bowery King

john-wick-4-poster-laurence-fishburne-as-bowery-king.jpg
(Photo: Lionsgate Pictures)

Laurence Fishburne as "Bowery King" in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Akira

john-wick-4-poster-rina-sawayama-as-akira.jpg
(Photo: Lionsgate Pictures)

Rina Sawayama as "Akira" in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Winston

john-wick-4-poster-ian-mcshane-as-winston.jpg
(Photo: Lionsgate Pictures)

Ian McShane as "Winston" in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Tracker

john-wick-4-poster-shamier-anderson-as-tracker.jpg
(Photo: Lionsgate Pictures)

Shamier Anderson as "Tracker" in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Shimazu

john-wick-4-poster-hiroyuki-sanada-as-shimazu.jpg
(Photo: Lionsgate Pictures)

Hiroyuki Sanada as" Shimazu" in John Wick: Chapter 4.

The Harbinger

john-wick-4-poster-clancy-brown-as-the-harbinger.jpg
(Photo: Lionsgate Pictures)

Clancy Brown as "The Harbinger" in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Charon

john-wick-4-poster-lance-reddick-as-charon.jpg
(Photo: Lionsgate Pictures)

Lance Reddick as "Charon" in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Killa

john-wick-4-poster-scott-adkins-as-killa.jpg
(Photo: Lionsgate Pictures)

Scott Adkins as "Killa" in John Wick: Chapter 4.

