John Wick Chapter 4 Will Have the Longest Run Time in Franchise History

John Wick is one of Lionsgate's most profitable franchises, and the studio is giving the property's latest film whatever time in theaters it wants. According to new reports, John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to be the longest of the franchise, reportedly clocking in at an astonishing 169 minutes. At two hours and 49 minutes (via Collider), Chapter 4 is the longest Wick flick by a long shot. The initial movie carried a featherweight 101 minute run time while John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum were 122 minutes and 131 minutes, respectively.

Should the latest prove accurate, that means John Wick: Chapter 4 is around half an hour longer than the entry's current record holder.

What is John Wick 4 about?

The picture is shaping up to be the franchise's most explosive yet, with director Chad Stahelski suggesting it's a mix of The Good, The Bad and The Ugly mixed with Zatoichi and Greek mythology.

"If you took The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you'd probably get something close to this," Stahelski told Empire Magazine last year. "And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks."

"It gets a little scary after the third one," he added. "Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, 'F-ck it, we're not doing that again.' So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic."

In addition to Keanu Reeves' eponymous hitman, Chapter 4 also has the franchise's biggest call sheet yet. Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick are reprising their roles from earlier in the franchise while newcomers include Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, Clancy BRown, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, and Natalia Tena. George Georgiou is also joining the franchise for the first time, playing The Elder, a character that was played by Saïd Taghmaoui in Parabellum.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will hits theaters on March 24th.