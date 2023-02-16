John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Released

Wick Week has brought forth plenty of goodies this week, from a new poster for John Wick: Chapter 4 to multiple teasers for the upcoming blockbuster. Now, Lionsgate has released the latest full-length teaser for the project, showing Keanu Reeves' titular gunslinger fighting his way out of many fights against the High Table.

Throughout the trailer, fans of all things Wick can see the character face off against Donnie Yen's enigmatic Caine, in addition to confrontations with The Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) and The Harbinger (Clancy Brown). See the new trailer for yourself below.

As Wick helmer Chad Stahelski has said, Chapter 4 is a blend of spaghetti westerns, Greek myths, and samurai films.

"If you took The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you'd probably get something close to this," Stahelski told Empire Magazine last year. "And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks."

"It gets a little scary after the third one," he added. "Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, 'F-ck it, we're not doing that again.' So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic."

In addition to Keanu Reeves' eponymous hitman, Chapter 4 also has the franchise's biggest call sheet yet. Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick are reprising their roles from earlier in the franchise while newcomers include Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, Clancy Brown, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, and Natalia Tena. George Georgiou is also joining the franchise for the first time, playing The Elder, a character that was played by Saïd Taghmaoui in Parabellum.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will hits theaters on March 24th. What other John Wick Universe spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!