John Wick: Chapter 4 Headed To IMAX For Limited Time

John Wick: Chapter 4 is going to be in IMAX, but only for a short period of time. The theaters announced the move today and you're going to want to secure those tickets early because of all of this. Tickets are currently on sale for Keanu Reeves' next turn as the hit man. You only have until March 24 before it won't be on IMAX screens anymore, so moving quickly is going to be imperative. The franchise has been a big performer at the box office and who knows how many more entries fans will get. But, it's still exciting to think about all that action on the best screen possible.

Series star Reeves told Total Film that there would be a little Japanese influence on this chapter of the story. "Japanese anime and Japanese filmmaking have definitely been something I've loved and have been influenced by," the John Wick star began. "And bushido is definitely a theme in our film – you know, the code of the samurai – so, from the outside, it feels like a great fit, the idea of honor and sacrifice. There's definitely a strong Japanese influence."

The 🌎 awaits a new chapter. Experience #JohnWick4 in IMAX on 3/24. Tickets are on sale now! 🎟: https://t.co/wDefk8uKV6 pic.twitter.com/pOqoY9p4z4 — IMAX (@IMAX) March 1, 2023

How Is John Wick 4 Different?

Director Chad Stahelski says that this installment should be the most explosive Wick movie yet. He told Empire Magazine that John Wick 4 is like a mix of The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, with a little Zatoichi in there and some Greek mythology for good measure.

"If you took The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you'd probably get something close to this," Stahelski explained to the outlet in 2022. "And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks."

"It gets a little scary after the third one," he continued. "Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, 'F-ck it, we're not doing that again.' So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic."

What's The Story For John Wick 4?

Here's the story synopsis: "John Wick takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin."

Will you be checking out John Wick 4 in IMAX? Let us know down in the comments!