‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Trailer Teaser Released

Keanu Reeves isn’t about to let Spider-Man have all the fun! Hours after the first poster for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum arrived online Tuesday morning, Lionsgate began showing off the first footage from the highly anticipated three-quel.

The studio released a short teaser online, spanning only 10 seconds in length. It’s hardly even enough time to call something a tease, but it does reveal when we can expect to see more. The full trailer for the third John Wick movie is set to arrive on Thursday, though no exact time is given.

When the poster arrived on Tuesday morning, fans were given a chance to text the Continental and “opt in” with the organization. Anyone who chose to do so is getting first dibs on seeing the advertisements for the movie. The teaser clip here was only found online after a text had gone out to all of the phone numbers that were registered, sharing with them a link to the YouTube video.

The upcoming John Wick: Chapter 3 will likely take the story in even bigger, bolder directions. However, if you’re thinking the train will stop here, that probably won’t be the case. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Chad Stahelski said that he and Reeves could keep making sequels for years to come.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” said Stahelski. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is set to hit theaters on May 17th.