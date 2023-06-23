John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Offers Update on Extended Cut

John Wick: Chapter 4 was the longest entry in the franchise thus far, but for fans who can't get enough of the assassin and are impatient as they wait for updates about a fifth film in the series, director Chad Stahelski offered the exciting confirmation that an extended version of the film is nearly finished. In addition to the director confirming that the extended cut could be as much as 15 minutes longer, he offered hints of what will be contained in this new cut, which includes an entire character who was cut from the theatrical release. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently available on home video platforms.

"I've been working on the Director's Cut, the extended cut, which we've almost finished. There's about another, I think, 10 to 15 minutes we put back in," Stahelski shared with ComicBookMovie.com. "We cut out a big chunk of Berlin, a whole character called The Frau, which is a pretty funny scene with John, and another scene between him and Tracker, a few other little action beats that we put back in.

He continued, "There's always stuff we take out because it doesn't fit the pacing. I think the stuff is all super quality, I love the [choreography], I love the characters. It just didn't -- as a whole, it changed the pace of the film, and I didn't think I could get [a] two-hour-and-38-minute film in there if it felt slow. I think we got away with it because it felt driven, it felt like it was very purposeful, and I didn't want to upset that pace. And, if it has to go, it has to go."

Given that John Wick: Chapter 4 is already out on home video, it's unknown where this extended cut of the film could be released. While it could earn a release on a home video format in the coming months, we can't rule out the project returning to theaters to capitalize on the proven success of the franchise. It's also possible that the extended cut could earn an exclusive streaming home on a select service, or potentially be part of a release that consists of the complete franchise.

While a John Wick: Chapter 5 hasn't explicitly been confirmed, rumors lean towards such a sequel being likely.

