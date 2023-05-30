John Wick: Chapter 4 Defeats Surprising Box Office Champion With VOD Sales

John Wick: Chapter 4 took the top spot on this week's video on demand sales chart, unseating The Super Mario Bros. Movie for the first time since its release on May 16. The fourth installment of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise, which fundamentally changes the game ahead of a planned spinoff movie and TV series tie-in, grossed over $429 million worldwide and will reportedly set the stage for a fifth Wick film.

With success like that, it's not surprising that John Wick: Chapter 4 topped the charts, but as IndieWire noted, there's something to be said for what a big lead it likely had. The movie was #1 across the three main digital sales charts: Apple, Google Play, and Vudu. Apple and Google measure by units sold, but Vudu tallies their chart by dollars, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie still costs $24.95, which is $5 more than John Wick. That means to surpass it in dollar sales, you would have to sell quite a few extra copies.

Following up John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie on all three charts are Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Evil Dead Rise, Sisu, and The Covenant.

While Lionsgate has once again started talking about making new Twilight content, the John Wick films remain one of their most successful active franchises. The studio also has The Expendables going, although those movies cost a lot more to make and don't come as fast and furious as Wick films. Its status as a cult favorite has also allowed the Wick franchise to sell DVDs and Blu-rays, including special editions like an upcoming steelbook release for Chapter 4 or previous Walmart-exclusive discs that came with replicas of the coins used as currency in the world of The Continental. Fans also invest emotionally in the series for reuniting Reeves with his The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne, who did not get to come back for the latest installment of that series.

Here's the story synopsis: "John Wick takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin."

John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.