John Wick: Chapter 4 Star Doesn't Think They'll Return to Franchise

Lionsgate recently released the highly anticipated fourth film in the John Wick franchise, and it did things that fans weren't expecting. John Wick: Chapter 4 is doing great at the box office and has even pushed the entire franchise past the billion-dollar mark. It was initially expected that John Wick: Chapter 4 would be the final film in the series, but it was revealed that a fifth film is currently in early development. During the events of the film, we get introduced to a bunch of new characters, with the most formidable being Killa (Scott Adkins). ComicBook.com's Chris Killian recently got the chance to speak with Adkins for John Wick: Chapter 4, and he revealed that he doesn't expect his character to return in the upcoming fifth film. When asked if we had seen the last of Killa and Adkins replied, "As far as I'm aware, yeah".

What Next for the John Wick Franchise?

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give John Wick a rest," Stahelski shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute. Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It's always like, three months later. If it's the same this time, we'll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we'll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' We'll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we'll make a movie."

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," creator Derek Kolstad previously told Collider. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

The John Wick franchise is also getting a TV expansion in the form of the spinoff series The Continental, which follows the infamous assassins world hotel. There's also another spinoff called Ballerina that will star Ana De Armas with Reeves expected to appear in some shape or form.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is exclusively in theaters now!

