John Wick: Chapter 4 Streaming Date Revealed

After setting some franchise records both at the box office and on VOD, John Wick: Chapter 4 will soon be heading to streaming. Since the film is already available both digitally and on physical home media release, however, you will have to wait just the tiniest bit to watch the film on a streaming platform. According to a new listing on the STARZ website, Chapter 4 will be added to the STARZ streaming app on September 26th.

Since STARZ is available both a la carte and through other services like Prime Video (with an additional subscription), the film technically should be available on multiple applications at its streaming launch.

Is there going to be another John Wick film?

Though the eponymous hitman seemingly meets his end during the events of Chapter 4, Lionsgate boss Joe Drake said in May that a fifth film in the main line is still in the early days of development.

"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience," Drake explained during the company's quarterly earnings call. "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series, The Continental, will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic -- will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."

That said, the franchise is being fleshed out through the introduction of spinoffs, including the Peacock series The Continental and the Ana de Armas-starring Ballerina.

"Having him [Ballerina director Len Wiseman] on board and approaching some of the action design from a slightly different perspective, meaning the set pieces, the character involvement, how and what he wants to do during the action sequences, makes it kind of fresh," Stahelski told THR in a previous interview. "So, we're not just copying ourselves over and over again with gun-fu or something like that. And because the character is different, we're going to get a different take on things. But as far as the level, the competence or the style of action? Yes. I plan to be there to assist whenever I can. And our 87eleven stunt team will be very actively involved in helping Len in all his action needs."

Ballerina hits theaters on June 7th, 2024 while John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available for purchase wherever movies are sold ahead of its streaming debut later this year. The first three films in the franchise are streaming on Tubi.