John Wick Director Confirms Plans for Halle Berry's Franchise Return

Halle Berry made her debut as Sofia during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, serving as a friend of Keanu Reeves' eponymous hitman. While Berry herself has teased a return to the franchise at one point or another, Wick helmer Chad Stahelski has now addressed the chatter head-on. According to the filmmaker, there have, in fact, been talks to bring Berry's character back for her own project with the larger John Wick Universe.

"Yeah. We have actually been in talks several times to try to... I hate the term spinoff," Stahelski said of Berry's return on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. "But they are trying to do other satellite projects off the Wick franchise. Hopefully they'll be good ones."

What John Wick spinoffs are in the works?

In addition to a potential Berry-starring branch, two spin-offs are definitely in the works. Peacock has a limited series based on The Continental in the works while filming is underway on Ballerina, a film that will star Ana de Armas.

"It's funny, Ballerina was sort of a long time coming, also. [Writer] Shay Hatten was like an intern for Robert Downey Jr., I had a general meeting with him, he was a huge John Wick fan, and he wrote Ballerina in a vacuum, like as a spec script," John Wick producer Erica Lee recalled to Collider earlier this year. "He gave it to me, I want to say five years ago, and I read it and was like, 'Okay.' It was an assassin, Rooney, it was a female character, but we optioned it and we're like, 'Let's back this into [the] John Wick universe.'"

She continued, "Then we started developing and making it more Wick. But this was before we'd even shot John Wick 3. [There have] been iterations along the way, and as we keep learning more about the universe and creating new characters and refining the Wick world, that enters its way into Ballerina. So, even a year ago, when we were working on the script, it was like, 'Okay, Winston was sort of there, and the Charon character, and Anjelica Huston, The Director's character,' but it was like, 'What do we know now? What is the state of The Continental? What is the timeline? How are we breaking it? What are the reference points we can use?' Ballerina is this constantly evolving ecosystem of a movie. It's just been really fun to work on."

Ballerina hits theaters on June 7th, 2024 while John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available for purchase on digital movie marketplaces before its physical home media release on June 13th. The first three films in the franchise are streaming on Tubi.