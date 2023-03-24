John Wick Chapter 4 First Look Revealed

Months after the debut of their first footage at CinemaCon, Lionsgate has released the first official photo from John Wick Chapter 4, featuring Keanu Reeves in the lead role standing amid a number of candles. The movie, which is part of a two-part planned finale for Reeves' fan-favorite assassin, is set for a release in March, and stars Reeves alongside his The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne. The image was delivered via text, to fans who had signed up for updates from the studio over the course of the last year or so, after a brief tease sent out via text earlier this week.

Still on the run from the broader world of assassins, John is likely to have some of the largest-scale action set pieces yet in the new movie. His actions have seemingly set something of a class war up between different factions of the assassin community.

You can see it below.

In the final moments of John Wick Chapter 3, a gravely injured John was delivered to the Bowery King for protection, setting up an ongoing relationship for the next movie. Fishburne says that relationship will go deeper than it did last time.

"I should be going to Berlin within another couple of months or so," Fishburne told Collider, while promoting his new film The Ice Road. "I read the script. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin. And the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing...is really the heart and soul of it."

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," creator Derek Kolstad previously told Collider. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

The John Wick franchise is also getting a TV expansion in the form of the spinoff series The Continental, which follows the infamous assassins world hotel.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023.