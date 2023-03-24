John Wick Chapter 4 Reveals First Footage at CinemaCon

✖

The fourth John Wick movie was originally supposed to hit theatres last May, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. The film is finally on track to hit theatres next year, and it's currently being showcased at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The first promo image for the film was revealed earlier this week at the con, and today included the first footage from the film.

According to Deadline, John Wick: Chapter 4 was a part of Lionsgate's presentation at the convention. Both franchise star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski introduced the footage at the event. "Chad, as you might know, was a stuntman first. It's rare that people go from driving off cliffs to sitting in the director's chair... Usually, it's the other way around," Lionsgate Chairman Joe Drake told the crowd before bringing out Stahelski.

According to Deadline, the footage was set in Tokyo and begins with John Wick training in a gym. The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) enters and asks, "Are you ready John?" The titular character replies "Yeah" and says, "I'm going to kill them all." Winston (Ian McShane) adds, "I want you to find peace, John ... The only path this leads to is death."

"We'd worked with Chad on The Expendables back in 2010. He had the most unique perspective on stunts we'd ever seen. We placed a bet: that Chad's vision coupled with Keanu's singular screen presence would rewrite the action genre. And that bet paid off for everybody," Drake added at the event.

"Moviegoers told us that watching the first Wick was like seeing the genre evolve right before their eyes, with fight scenes crazier and somehow more real than anything they'd ever seen. Shepherded by Chad in the director's chair, and the Baba Yaga himself, these incredible filmmakers continue to subvert genre conventions and defy audience expectations. More lore. More inventiveness. Exquisite locations. From the Roman Catacombs to Halle Berry shooting her way out of Casablanca. From John killing a 7-foot-tall hitman with a library book to horses galloping across the endless sweeping dunes of the Jordan desert."

Drake continued, "That's how John Wick became more than a beloved franchise; a singular experience and a cultural phenomenon. An original story with no pre-existing fanbase that made it to the big screen bringing audiences rushing back to the theater for a fourth time."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023.