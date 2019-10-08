Female-Led John Wick Spinoff Gets a Director

The John Wick spinoff series Ballerina, which will be following the ballerina character seen in John Wick: Chapter 3, has found a director in Len Wiseman. Wiseman becomes attached to the project which is being fast-tracked for a quick release while buzz around the John Wick franchise remains heightened, though it does not yet have a cast in place. The John Wick films seemingly came out of nowhere when launching in 2015, spawning a trilogy of successful films with Keanu Reeves as their lead.

“Ballerina focuses on a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family,” Deadline reports. “The picture is on a fast track, with a script by Shay Hatten, whose credits include the Zack Snyder-directed Army of the Dead for Netflix, and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.”

Ballerina will be produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, and franchise veterans Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski are also involved in producing roles. The lead character of Ballerina first appeared in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum during a sequence which saw Reeves’ character asking for help. The Ballerina character was being pushed beyond her limit on stage. It is unclear whether or not the same actress will reprise the role or if Wiseman’s film will be recasting.

As a director, Wiseman is known best for his work with the Underworld franchise, allow withh episodes of Hawaii Five-O, Lucifer, and The Gifted. He recently helmed a couple of episodes of DC’s Swamp Thing and is attached to a Sin City TV series and the upcoming McClane movie.

John Wick 4 is also on the way from Lionsgate, with Reeves set to return to his titular role in the ever-expanding world in the John Wick franchise. How tightly knit it will be with Ballerina is unknown but the John Wick Universe is officially starting to grow.