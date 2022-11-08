Lionsgate Confirms John Wick Cinematic Universe

The John Wick Universe is officially here. Tuesday, Lionsgate revealed Ballerina started principal photography in Prague, confirming the film is the next in what it's calling the John Wick Universe. Always hailed as a spin-off of the John Wick film franchise, Tuesday's release is the first confirmation from studio officials that the property is expanding into a shared cinematic universe. Starring Ana De Armas as the film's lead, Ballerina is expected to dive into the group of characters led by Anjelica Huston's The Director, first introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

The news was reinforced by additional reporting revealing both Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane also joined the movie, serving as the connective tissue between the main franchise and the first film spin-off.

Are there more John Wick spinoffs in the works?

In addition to Ballerina, Lionsgate is developing The Continental, a prequel series following a younger version of McShane's Winston set decades prior to the film franchise. While being developed by Starz at first, the event series has since moved to Peacock as the streamer looks to beef up its library.

While it has yet to be reported and rumored, Halle Berry seemingly teased earlier this year her Parabellum character Sofia could also be getting a solo project.

"Sofia's not in the next John Wick movie," told IGN in a chat before adding, "There could possibly be a Sofia…her own movie. So she might not be in John Wick, but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy."

Outside of The Continental and Ballerina, however, no further spinoffs have been announced by Lionsgate.

Ballerina and The Continental have yet to set release dates while John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit theaters on March 24, 2023. What other John Wick Universe spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!