John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images

Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.

Chad Stahelski returns to direct the fourth John Wick movie. He teased that the film will see John facing the consequences of his actions.

"In John Wick 4, I would say, John comes to terms with how what he does affects people that he cares about," he told Total Film. "There's always got to be consequences for your actions. And in this, we're starting to see that John understands what the consequences are. Not that it curbs him in any way,"

He's previously described the film as a combination of two cinematic classics. "If you took The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you'd probably get something close to this," Stahelski told Empire Magazine. "And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks."

"It gets a little scary after the third one," he continued. "Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, 'F-ck it, we're not doing that again.' So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic."

In John Wick Chapter 4, "With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin." The film opens in theaters on March 24th. A fifth John Wick movie was also in the works, originally announced as filming back-to-back with the fourth movie before plans changed.

John Wick is also set to become a full-fledged franchise with two television spinoffs in the works. The Continental will focus on the hotel network that caters to assassins, while Ballerina stars Ana De Armas, and will see Reeves appear as Wick in some capacity.