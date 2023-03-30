John Wick: Chapter 4 Star Reveals Heath Ledger's Joker Inspired His Character

Lionsgate has finally released what they're calling the final John Wick film, John Wick: Chapter 4. John Wick: Chapter 4 features a ton of surprising things that fans of the franchise might not have been expecting, like some major deaths. The film also features some new characters like The Tracker (Shamier Anderson), who definitely brings some exciting moments to the franchise. Anderson plays the role so well that you want him on the screen a little bit more, and it seems that he was inspired by a specific performance to play his role. In a new interview with Vulture, Anderson revealed that Heath Ledger's Joker performance from The Dark Knight inspired his performance as The Tracker.

"I looked at the Joker and studied a lot of what Heath Ledger did, how exciting that character was; you just knew that guy had a robust past," Anderson revealed. "Like, Why did he get those scars? And, for me, Why do I have this canine? Why do I have this knapsack? Why am I dressed like this? This guy's transient. He has pockets because he travels so much; he doesn't really change. That notebook you see in the film, I took that home and wrote a lot in there. That knapsack that he had on, I had a lot of personal items, like dog toys, dog treats, lighters engraved with my name. I just had to put my DNA on this. And I think it's translating as people are infatuated with the Tracker."

What Next for the John Wick Franchise?

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give John Wick a rest," Stahelski shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute. Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It's always like, three months later. If it's the same this time, we'll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we'll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' We'll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we'll make a movie."

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," creator Derek Kolstad previously told Collider. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

The John Wick franchise is also getting a TV expansion in the form of the spinoff series The Continental, which follows the infamous assassins world hotel. There's also another spinoff called Ballerina that will star Ana De Armas with Reeves expected to appear in some shape or form.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is Exclusively in theaters now!

