John Wick Chapter 4 Will Force John To Deal With the Consequences Of His Actions

As he takes on the High Table in John Wick Chapter 4, the titular assassin is going to have to look inward a little bit, and understand that there are consequences for his actions. That's according to a new article in Total Film, in which the filmmakers behind the action juggernaut tease the sequel, due out next year.

Still on the run from the broader world of assassins, John is likely to have some of the largest-scale action set pieces yet in the new movie. His actions have seemingly set something of a class war up between different factions of the assassin community.

"In John Wick 4, I would say, John comes to terms with how what he does affects people that he cares about," director Chad Stahelski tells Total Film (via GamesRadar) in the new issue of the magazine. "There's always got to be consequences for your actions. And in this, we're starting to see that John understands what the consequences are.

"Not that it curbs him in any way," Stahelski added.

In the final moments of John Wick Chapter 3, a gravely injured John was delivered to the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) for protection, setting up an ongoing relationship for the next movie. Fishburne says that relationship will go deeper than it did last time.

"I should be going to Berlin within another couple of months or so," Fishburne said last year, while promoting his new film The Ice Road. "I read the script. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin. And the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing...is really the heart and soul of it."

The John Wick franchise is also getting a TV expansion in the form of the spinoff series The Continental, which follows the infamous assassins world hotel.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023.