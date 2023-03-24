John Wick Director Says There's "Distinct Possibility" Assassin Goes to Space

Lionsgate's John Wick franchise raced onto the scene in 2014, using a shoestring budget to craft to turn Keanu Reeves' assassin into a franchise player. The studio is currently readying itself for John Wick: Chapter 4, as each successive film has seen itself grow progressively larger. We recently caught up with Wick helmer Chad Stahelski in support of Netflix's Day Shift, a film he's producer under his 87eleven Entertainment banner, to ask the most important question of them all: will John Wick (Reeves) ever go to space?

Surprisingly enough, Stahelski says there's always a chance it could happen.

"There's a distinct possibility it could," the filmmaker tells us. "I don't know if I'd be piloting the ship, but could the character go? Even as a fan, I think the John Wick world is kind of fun and interesting. But the sky's the limit. We're not coming from an existing IP, so I don't have to follow Batman lore. I can do anything."

While Stahelski doesn't know if he'll be the one around to direct a space-bound John Wick film, he says to never say never should it be around for years to come.

"If the producers, including myself in the studio somehow became very smart very quickly and we could continue to be smart about how we managed it and get the right people in to continue it long past my tenure. Yeah. Anything can happen," he adds. "If Fast and Furious can, I'm sure we can. Might take a little longer, but let's stay earthbound for now and try to keep doing a good job down here."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently set to enter theaters on March 24, 2023 while The Continental has yet to set a release date.

