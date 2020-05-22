John Wick Writer on Sequel Plans, How Long Keanu Reeves Will Stick Around

✖

A micro-budget blockbuster might be a bit of a paradox, but that's exactly what each movie in the John Wick franchise falls under. Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment have spent relatively little on all three movies in the world of Wick and in return, the cash has flooded in. What started as a tiny little action thriller has spawned an entire franchise and sooner or later, will give the masses a fourth feature film, a spinoff movie, and a television show. ComicBook.com recently caught up with John Wick creator and screenwriter Derek Kolstad to chat all things Wick and his plans for the future, including how many movies he thinks the Wick world will last.

Though the franchise has some serious legs at the box office — especially when compared to its production budgets — it seems all of those involved aren't interested in sticking around with the character for another decade. Earlier this month, director Chad Stahelski revealed he thinks John Wick: Chapter 4 could serve as Keanu Reeves' last go-around with the character on the silver screen. When it comes to Kolstad, the sentiment remains similar; the screenwriter tells us he anticipates John Wick: Chapter 4 or, at the most, Chapter 5 to serve as the swan song for Reeves' retired assassin.

"I think the other thing, too, is to his [Keanu Reeves'] credit and to his career, he's done very few sequels," Kolstad tells us. "He found something very special in John Wick that is very important to him, that is both spoken and unspoken. I don't know how many more there will be, but I think the plan right now is, at the very least, four to five."

The writeradds, "The idea being if we can... Shoehorn is the wrong word. It's very negative, but if you can look at Chapter 4 and go, 'Is it one long movie, or do you take your time, let it breathe, be its own creature as four and five?' I think that's where he would be incredibly happy. He's taken ownership of this character. He's made it his own in the best ways possible, and so it isn't a matter of deferring to a guy like Keanu. It's a matter of all of us excited to play again."

Due to the ongoing coronavirus shutdowns, John Wick: Chapter 4 — which has yet to be assigned a title like its predecessor — has now been delayed. Instead of hitting theaters next May, the feature will now make its way to cinemas May 27, 2022.

All three John Wick flicks are streaming on Hulu.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.