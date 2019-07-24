Taika Waititi’s JoJo Rabbit Trailer Released

The first trailer for Taika Waititi‘s Jojo Rabbit has been released online. Here’s the synopsis:

“Writer-director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunter for the Wilderpeople), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.”

One might think that playing Adolf Hitler, even an imaginary friend version of the dictator, would be a challenge. Waititi told Deadline that he did basically nothing to prepare for the role.

“I didn’t have to do any research, and I didn’t do any research,” he said.” I didn’t base him on anything I’d seen about Hitler before. I just made him a version of myself that happened to have a bad haircut and a s***** little mustache. And a mediocre German accent.

“It would just be too weird to play the actual Hitler, and I don’t think people would enjoy the character as much. Because he was such a f*cking c**t, and everyone knows that as well. I think people have got to relate to really enjoy the ride.”

The film’s cast includes Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Waititi, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell, and Scarlett Johansson. The film will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival and open in theaters on October 18th.

Waititi also signed on to direct Sony’s upcoming reboot of Flash Gordon. In addition, he will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and reteam with Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson for the film Thor: Love and Thunder. Though the Odisnon is returning, the film is about Jane Foster — returning star Natalie Portman — becoming the Thor of the Marvel Universe.

Are you looking forward to seeing Taika Waititi’s new satirical movie Jojo Rabbit? Let us know what you think about the Jojo Rabbit trailer in the comments section. The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5–15, 2019. The film comes to theaters October 18th.