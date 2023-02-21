JoJo Siwa to Star in All My Friends Are Dead From Saw 3D Writer

Jojo Siwa is set to star in All My Friends Are Dead, a horror-thriller from Saw 3D writer Marcus Dunstan. Deadline reports that Film Mode has the international rights to the project and is shopping them around at the European Film Market. For now, it seems like only German and the Middle East have found homes for the movie yet. Jade Pettyjohn from Little Fires Everywhere stars alongside the beloved TV personality. While casting is still being completed, All My Friends Are Dead is set to film this spring in Canada. Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum wrote the screenplay for their original movie. Here's what the star had to say upon the announcement.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the upcoming movie "All My Friends Are Dead," Siwa told the outlet. "This is a project that is so different from anything I've done previously; however, I absolutely love horror movies and I can't wait to start production! I'm also excited to work with Jade again. We worked together when we were younger and can't wait to create this movie together."

All My Friends Are Dead takes it's title from the Juice WRLD mega-hit and focuses on EDM festivals as the backdrop for all the slasher scares. During the biggest event of the year, a group of close college friends manage to get a wild discount on a short-term vacation rental. However, the deal comes at a price as friends are picked off one-by-one during the revelry. Their terror deepens when they discover that each murder matches ups to one of the seven deadly sins.

What Else Has Jojo Siwa Been Doing Lately

Besides her current tour and trying to get this movie made, she's been hosting her own Facebook Watch show called Jojo Goes. In the series, she explores a different topic or event each week to learn more about the world and share her experiences with her fans. Check out the description down below!

"JoJo Goes is a brand new series on Facebook Watch giving the world a glimpse behind the glitter into JoJo's evolving adult life. A childhood spent in the spotlight has kept JoJo busy, but in each episode JoJo will have an opportunity to take on new experiences that she's always wanted to do. JoJo's bows have found a new home, dancing shoes are traded for combat boots, and the only twirling and spinning involved is JoJo's head trying to remember doctor codes and steps to save a patient's life!"

Would you watch this horror movie? Let us know down in the comments!