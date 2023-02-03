She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany and Scream's Jasmin Savoy Brown Cast in New Sci-Fi Horror

Tatiana Maslany rose to fame playing multiple characters in Orphan Black, which earned her an Emmy back in 2016. Last year, Marvel fans got to know Maslany as She-Hulk/Jen Walters, and many folks are eager to find out when she'll be returning to the franchise. While her MCU future is currently unclear, Maslany does have an exciting project lined up alongside Yellowjackets and Scream star, Jasmin Savoy Brown.

According to Variety, Maslany and Brown have been cast in a new sci-fi horror film called Green Bank which was written by Aaron Horwitz (The Cleansing Hour) and is being helmed by Josh Ruben (Scare Me, Werewolves Within). You can read a description of the film here: "Green Bank takes place in a real American town where wifi, cell service, and all other radio transmissions are heavily forbidden. The film follows infant sleep-trainer Sloan (Brown), who realizes that the parents of the child she's caring for are much more than the clueless yuppies they seem to be."

Ruben explained, "In a marketplace where original, horror-thrillers slay at the box office, we need no further proof that audiences want to have fun at the movies again. That's the magic word. Fun. Horror is the bulletproof genre, and Green Bank has the full package – it's smart, scary and wickedly funny."

Bishop added, "Josh has envisioned a perfectly paced roller coaster of a horror that expertly delivers on its promise to jolt, thrill, and terrify audiences, all while keeping them grinning from ear to ear. Green Bank is wall-to-wall, fright-filled fun led by a fiercely talented cast hailing from beloved franchises. This fresh, subversive take on the genre, which continues to dominate at the box office, is the perfect offering for our partners."

Will Tatiana Maslany Play She-Hulk Again?

Marvel fans are still waiting to find out if She-Hulk will be getting a second season or if Maslany will be showing up again in another project. There are many places Jen could appear, including World War Hulk, which hasn't been officially announced but was teased in the She-Hulk finale. Maslany recently spoke to TV Line about the series and was asked about her MCU future. Currently, she claims to know nothing about what's next, but we're all hoping that's a classic Marvel star lie.

"M-a-y-be," Maslany joked about her MCU return. "I don't know, actually. I wish I could like, pretend to be coy, and tease something, but I really, I have no idea."

Are you excited to see Tatiana Maslany and Jasmin Savoy Brown team up for Green Bank? Tell us in the comments.