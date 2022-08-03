WWE Bringing Snoop Dogg, JoJo Siwa, and More to WrestleMania 39 Hollywood Launch Party

With SummerSlam in the books, the road to WrestleMania officially begins, and since WrestleMania 39 takes place in Los Angeles this year, it's only fitting that several celebrities make the trip as well. WWE has announced that stars like Snoop Dogg, JoJo Siwa, and Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will be joining a special WrestleMania 39 Launch party at SoFi Stadium next Thursday (August 11th), and the best part is admission to the event is free. The Launch Party will feature in-ring matches, interviews with WWE Superstars, celebrity appearances, official WWE merchandise, and more, and those who attend will also receive a commemorative WrestleMania souvenir ticket while supplies last.

The event will also give fans the opportunity to purchase tickets to WrestleMania before they become available to the public the following day. Fans will also have the chance to meet some of WWE's biggest Superstars, including Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, The Miz, Maryse, Liv Morgan, The Usos, Theory, The Street Profits, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Corey Graves, Dominik Mysterio, and Ricochet, though talent is subject to change.

The WrestleMania 39 Launch Party will kick off at 7 PM PT at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and if you want to sign up for free admission and parking you can register here.

As for WrestleMania 39, the event is set to take place on Saturday, April 1st, and Sunday, April 2nd in 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Those who can't attend in person can watch all the action unfold exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else.

The card for WrestleMania 39 is obviously still in flux this far out, though there are some match possibilities already on the radar. Becky Lynch revealed she wrestled with an injury at SummerSlam, and will be out for a while to recover. When she gets back though many expect to see WWE start the build-up to a Lynch vs Ronda Rousey match at WWE's biggest event of the year. That said, this is the new Triple H era, so perhaps we will see that plan changed.

Roman Reigns will also most likely have a major match at the event, and many are hoping that we finally see The Rock return to WWE for a feud with the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Reigns had an unforgettable match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, which was advertised as their final match, so it would appear that Reigns will in fact have a new opponent for next year's WrestleMania.

What do you want to see happen at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!