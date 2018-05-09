Harley Quinn & Joker Get Married

Harley Quinn and Jack Napier have been through quite a lot during their time together, and wedding bells are finally ringing.

Spoilers incoming for Batman: White Knight #8, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Batman: White Knight introduces fans to the man behind the lunacy Jack Napier, who has struggled to maintain control of the Joker through medication. After finally defeating the Neo-Joker and surrendering himself to Batman and the Police, the GCPD build him a new cell in Arkham.

The new cell is much nicer than his old one and is a reward for helping Batman and the Police save Gotham. Before Batman and Commissioner Gordon leave Napier has one last request, and asks if they can marry him and Harley before “I’m out of time.”

They agree, and Harley couldn’t be happier to marry her longtime love, Jack Napier. She says I do, and as Jack is asked to repeat his vows his expression changes, the inner Joker fighting to get out. He coughs up some blood and falls to his knees as Gordon finishes asking for his agreement to the vows, and then leaps up in full-on Joker mode, screaming “I DO!!!” and laughing that oh so familiar laugh.

He’s shown later on with his Joker tendencies under control, at least for the moment, indicating he is still constantly struggling to maintain his more humane nature. Regardless of what he’s struggling with, he will have Harley right by his side.

Batman: White Knight #8 is written and drawn by Sean Murphy, and you can find the official description below.

“In the extra-sized finale of Sean Murphy’s top-selling miniseries, Jack Napier’s suspicious seduction of Gotham City comes to its twisted conclusion! With the city on the verge of becoming an icy tomb for the GTO, Batgirl makes a crucial assist and Gordon is forced to reevaluate his judgment of Batman to secure the greater good. As the true Joker’s return becomes imminent, Harley seeks vengeance and reckons with the bleak future that looms for her loved ones.”

Batman: White Knight #8 is in comic stores now. So DC fans, what did you think of the big Batman: White Knight finale? Did you enjoy the wedding? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!