Joker: Folie a Deux Fan Art Imagines Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn with Joaquin Phoenix

DC Studios is currently in production on their Joker sequel, Joker: Folie a Deux, and the film has already released a few stills from the production. This includes a first look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The first look gives us a sneak peek at the actress Harleen Quinzel and she opts to save her full makeup look for later. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Youssef_Defenshi created a new design that imagines what Lady Gaga could look like as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix. In the fan art, Lady Gaga gets similar makeup as Phoenix's Joker, and it looks pretty incredible. While we don't know when we will get our first look at the actress with Harley Quinn's classic look, this artwork should hold us over until then.

You can check out the fan art below.

The film is being helmed by Todd Phillips and will bring back Phoenix with Lady Gaga expected to join the cast as Harley Quinn. Phillips has been in the news of late after his name popped up in reports suggesting he was a filmmaker Warners was interested in having potentially lead DC Films. At one point, the director did admit he pitched an entire "dark" label to DC bosses, though that's never come to fruition — yet.

"When I pitched them 'Joker,' it wasn't a movie, it was, let's do a whole label," Phillips said in 2019. "They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

He added, "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

Joker: Folie a Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024!

What do you think of the fan art? Are you excited to see Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn? Let us know in the comments section below or or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!