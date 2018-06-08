Joker's Joaquin Phoenix Teams With Hereditary Director for New Movie

✖

Fresh off news that he'll star as Napoleon in a new film from Alien franchise director Ridley Scott, Oscar Winning Joker star Joaquin Phoenix has found another project that he's going to star in. Deadline reports that Phoenix has been tapped as the lead in Disappointment Blvd., the new film from Hereditary and Midsommar filmmaker Ari Aster. The trade also reports that A24 will finance and produce the new movie, marking the third collaboration with the indie distributor and Aster. Very little is known about the project but a logline was revealed by the site which reads that it is “an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.”

Aster previously offered a cryptic tease about what his next movie would be revealing in an interview with UC Santa Barbara's Associated Students Program Board that he considers the project a "nightmare comedy," and teased that it will definitely not be for everyone. Aster said: "All I know is that it's gonna be four hours long, [and rated] over 17 [years of age]." The prolific filmmaker has also spoken about developing his short film "Beau Is Afraid" into a feature length movie, but it's unclear if it and the above mentioned Disappointment Blvd. are related in any way.

Between Aster's new movie and Kitbag, the upcoming Napoleon Bonaparte biopic that he's attached to, Phoenix has a busy scheduled. It's unclear which of these movies will go forward and require his attention first, but they'll both mark two exciting new projects for the recent Oscar winner who turned heads once again in 2019's DC movie.

“He read the script, he got it. He also got that it wasn’t a straight-up comic book movie, but it’s the same point,” Joker director Todd Phillips said in an interview last year. “It was still called Joker. It still says DC presents at some point in it, you know, so that was I think the biggest hurdle and we talked a lot about that. We had these meetings for months. And before he agreed to do it, I would say three or four months and a lot of questions. I think some of it was him just feeling me out, of course, and talked about the vibe and the tone. ‘What’s it going to look like and how do I work? What’s the approach?’ It was a lot, but it was great and it was really like prepping away. It really helped us down the road and I kno

Check back here for updates on both of Phoenix's new project as we learn more about them.