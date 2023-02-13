Joker Sequel Extras Reportedly Upset Over Bathroom Breaks

DC's highly-anticipated Joker sequel has already been making headlines, with fans curious to see how the dynamic between Arthur Fleck / Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) unfolds onscreen. But as a new report reveals, Joker: Folie a Deux is now catching attention for a wildly different reason. According to a new report from TMZ, extras on the set of Folie a Deux are alleging that they are being tasked with working for over two hours without breaks, and not being allowed to use the bathroom or drink water during that time. The report claims that camera setups on the sequel are taking between twenty minutes to an hour, and that if extras voice a need to use the restroom, they are being chastised by the higher-ups at the production.

That being said, the report does claim that the Screen Actors Guild has received and investigated a complaint from the Folie a Deux set about a break time violation. Apparently, they have spoken to those involved with the production, and will reportedly continue to monitor the set.

What is Joker 2 about?

Directed and co-written by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux will be a musical that follows the twisted romance between Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck / Joker and Gaga's Harley Quinn, with a lot of the film reportedly taking place within Arkham Asylum. The film will also feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

"I actually think it makes wonderful sense," Beetz said of the film being a musical in an interview last year. "I wasn't really surprised by that Todd has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy. And I can actually see that within myself as well, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me. I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment. And so, I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He's the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me."

Joker: Folie a Deux is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 4, 2024.