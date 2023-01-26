Joker 2: Lady Gaga Seemingly Confirms She Has Started Filming

Lady Gaga is finally entering the comic book movie space with Joker: Folie a Deux — and it looks like we're one step closer to seeing her performance in the film. On Wednesday, Gaga took to Instagram to celebrate her latest Academy Award nomination, which put her in the Best Original Song category for Top Gun: Maverick's "Hold My Hand." In the post, which shows Gaga smiling next to a bouquet of flowers, she reveals that she's "on set filming now." While not confirmed, it seems as if the set in question might be for the Joker sequel, after director Todd Phillips indicated via an Instagram comment late last year that Gaga would not be joining the production until January.

"Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song "Hold My Hand" for an Oscar this year!" Gaga's caption reads. "Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I'm on set filming now big love to little monsters! 🃏"

What is Joker 2 about?

Directed and co-written by Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux will be a musical that follows the twisted romance between Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck / Joker and Gaga's Harley Quinn, with a lot of the film reportedly taking place within Arkham Asylum. The film will also feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

"I actually think it makes wonderful sense," Beetz said of the film being a musical in an interview last year. "I wasn't really surprised by that Todd has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy. And I can actually see that within myself as well, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me. I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment. And so, I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He's the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me."

Joker: Folie a Deux is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 4, 2024.