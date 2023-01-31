No Characters Are Off the New DCU Table, Even Joker

DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran say that nothing is off the table with their new universe. In a Q+A session after their DC slate announcement, the duo explained that characters fans never expected could become a part of their story at any point. In particular, one person asked about The Joker being off the table because of Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal in the 2019 movie. Well, Gunn and Safran made it absolutely plain for everyone to see. Both said, "Nothing is off the table," before The Suicide Squad director added, "That's all under us too. Everything is under us." So, the table has been set for an all-new all-different direction at DC Studios and people are still reeling from all the reveals today.

Earlier in the day, Safran confirmed that they were moving ahead with a Multiverse approach for DC. "Yeah. And the DCU is a multiverse, but we're going to be focusing on one universe from that multiverse," Safran explained when asked about existing properties. "And if something isn't DCU, we're going to make that very clear. So strictly adult fair, like Todd Phillips' Joker or kids' animation like Teen Titans Go!, we're going make it very clear that those are DC Elseworlds, just the same way they've were doing in the comic books."

So Much Fervor About DC Studios

From the first moments on the job, it's become clear that James Gunn and Peter Safran have a lot of passion for the gig. Both have been very vocal about how they are going to approach these stories. Check out what they said on day 1 down below:

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran wrote in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

