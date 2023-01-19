Mark Hamill Explains Why He Will Likely Never Return as Joker

Mark Hamill revealed the sad reason that he probably won't be playing The Joker in any Batman projects. Empire Magazine caught up with the Star Wars legend to talk about that stint as The Clown Prince of Crime and his career. When the topic shifted to Kevin Conroy's untimely passing, Hamill did not mince words. There is no Batman: The Animated Series Joker without the iconic Dark Knight actor's wonderful tones. In some way, it's fitting. You really can't imagine one side of their banter without the other. Some fans might be sad to hear this news, but its a fitting testament to the kind of performer that Conroy was and the shadow his absence casts on animated depictions of Batman moving forward. Check out Hamill's comments for yourself down below.

"They would call and say, 'They want you to do the Joker,' and my only question was, 'Is Kevin Batman?' If they said yes, I would say, 'I'm in.' We were like partners," Hamill explained (h/t ScreenRant). "We were like Laurel and Hardy. Without Kevin there, there doesn't seem to be a Batman for me."

Hamill Shares A Tribute To Kevin Conroy

The entire comics world was shocked when Kevin Conroy passed away. His death was felt by the larger pop culture landscape as well. When DC Comics published a statement in the hours afterward, a lot of people wanted to know what Hamill would say about his longtime friend and collaborator. It's no surprise that he came through with a heartfelt and succinct summary of how instrumental he was to making Batman: The Animated Series the childhood touchstone it is for so many.

"Kevin was perfection," Mark Hamill reflected on his Caped Crusading counterpart. "He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated."

Hamill continued, "Kevin was a brilliant actor. For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it. His rhythms and subtleties, tones and delivery – that all also helped inform my performance. He was the ideal partner – it was such a complementary, creative experience. I couldn't have done it without him. He will always be my Batman."

