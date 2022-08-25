Jon Hamm's Confess, Fletch Gets Trailer and Poster

Jon Hamm is best known for starring in Mad Men, but the actor has appeared in many projects over the years, and fans have been especially excited to see him star in the new Fletch reboot. Confess, Fletch will have a limited theatrical engagement alongside a premium video-on-demand premiere starting next month before it comes to Showtime in October. Today, a new trailer and poster were released for Confess, Fletch and feature Hamm in the titular role.

"In this delightful comedy romp, Jon Hamm stars as the roguishly charming and endlessly troublesome Fletch, who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. The only way to prove his innocence? Find out which of the long list of suspects is the culprit – from the eccentric art dealer and a missing playboy to a crazy neighbor and Fletch's Italian girlfriend. Crime, in fact, has never been this disorganized," the trailer description reads. You can check out the trailer and poster below:

(Photo: Paramount)

Confess, Fletch was helmed by Greg Mottola (Superbad, Adventureland) and also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, Annie Mumolo, Lorenza Izzo, Ayden Mayeri, and Roy Wood Jr.

"I am beyond excited to continue to tell the story of Irwin M. Fletcher," Hamm previously said in a statement. "But please don't call him Irwin. I can't wait for people to see what I hope will be the first of many installments in Gregory MacDonald's wonderful detective novel series. As a fan of the books for even longer than I have been a fan of the original film, it's an honor and a pleasure to bring Fletch back home, in all his shambling and off-center yet somehow witty and sophisticated, messy, funny, glory to Paramount."

Fletch was previously brought to life in live-action in two feature films starring Chevy Chase, 1985's Fletch and 1989's Fletch Lives. Previously, filmmaker Kevin Smith was attached to make a new movie with Jason Lee or Ben Affleck being eyed for the titular role. At another point, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and star Zach Braff were attached to a Fletch project.

Are you excited for Confess, Fletch? Tell us in the comments!

Confess, Fletch is coming to theatres and digital on September 16th.