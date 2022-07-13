Jon Hamm's Fletch Reboot Gets Release Date on Showtime

It's been almost two years since news of Jon Hamm starring in a reboot of Fletch was confirmed to the world and the latest update reveals when the movie will finally be making its way to audiences. As first reported by Deadline, production company Miramax has licensed the worldwide distribution rights to the movie to Paramount Global Content Distribution. Their plan to release the movie will include a limited theatrical engagement alongside a premium video-on-demand premiere starting on September 16th, the film will then premiere on premium cable network Showtime on October 28. Greg Mottola of Superbad and Adventureland, directed the comedy which is officially titled, Confess, Fletch.

"I am beyond excited to continue to tell the story of Irwin M. Fletcher," Hamm said in a statement. "But please don't call him Irwin. I cant wait for people to see what I hope will be the first of many installments in Gregory MacDonald's wonderful detective novel series. As a fan of the books for even longer than I have been a fan of the original film, it's an honor and a pleasure to bring Fletch back home, in all his shambling and off-center yet somehow witty and sophisticated, messy, funny, glory to Paramount."

(Photo: Miramax)

In the Confess, Fletch book, Fletch finds himself as the prime suspect in one of a mysterious chain of murders. While trying to prove his innocence, Fletch will also need to find his fiancee's stolen art collection, which she acquired after her father went missing and was presumed dead. Hamm stars in the new movie alongside Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, Annie Mumolo, Lorenza Izzo, Ayden Mayeri, and Roy Wood Jr.

As fans likely recall, Fletch was previously brought to life in live-action in two feature films which starred Chevy Chase as the title character. 1985's Fletch and 1989's Fletch Lives were both modest hits upon their release but the character has been dormant ever since. Attempts have been made throughout the past three decades to revive the series but the upcoming film is the only one to be done successfully. For many years filmmaker Kevin Smith was attached to make a new film, previously considering Jason Lee and Ben Affleck for the role, with Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and star Zach Braff attached at yet another point.