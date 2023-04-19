Jonathan Majors Dropped From Two Movies, Second Ad Campaign Amid Domestic Violence Allegations

Hours after it was revealed Jonathan Majors was dropped by his representatives, other entities the actor found himself involved with are now distancing themselves from Majors. In a new trade report, it's said the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star has been removed from two projects he was set to star in: The Man in My Basement and a yet-untitled Otis Redding biopic.

The report, which broke Tuesday night on Deadline, says Majors has also been removed from an upcoming ad campaign for the MLB's Texas Rangers. The move mirrors a decision the United States Army made earlier this month after working with the rising star on one of the military's largest marketing spends ever.

"The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest," Army Enterprise Marketing Office public affairs chief Laura DeFrancisco said in a statement earlier this month. "While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."

Previous reports suggested both Majors' manager, Entertainment 360, and publicist, The Lede Company, have parted ways with the actor over domestic violence allegations surfaced earlier this month. It's said Majors was involved in an incident in which a 30-year-old female was taken to a hospital with head and neck injuries.

"On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct," a statement from the NYPD announced. "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

Majors has since been charged with assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree. He's expected to make his next court appearance in May.