Jonathan Majors' U.S. Army Ad Pulled Following Arrest for Alleged Assault

Hours after Jonathan Majors was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident, promotional partners of the actor are beginning to pull advertisements featuring the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star. The first major outfit to do so is the United States Army, which was featuring Majors in a reboot of its "Be All You Can Be" advertisement campaign. To date, Majors has appeared in two ads for the Army, but both are being pulled from circulation until his case is complete.

"The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest," Army Enterprise Marketing Office public affairs chief Laura DeFrancisco said in a statement Sunday (via THR). "While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."

Around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, members of the New York Police Department responded to a 911 call where Majors was arrested without incident. He was subsequently booked on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment before being released from police custody Saturday night. A statement released by the NYPD says a 30-year-old female was taken to a local hospital with injuries to her head and neck.

"On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct.," the statement reads. "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

Majors' attorney has since released a statement claiming his innocence, saying the 30-year-old female was "having an emotional crisis."

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a statement (via Variety). "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry added. "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

Another round of Majors-starring Army ads were supposed to arrive in August though the status of those advertisements is now unknown.