Jonathan Majors Parts Ways With Management and PR Firm in Wake of Domestic Violence Allegations

Actor Jonathan Majors has parted ways with both his management and PR firms in the wake of his arrest on domestic violence charges last month. According to Deadline, talent manager Entertainment 360 has dropped Majors as a client, reportedly due to "issues of the actor's personal behavior". The report also indicates that his PR firm, Lede Company, has also initiated a break with Majors following the March incident. Neither Entertainment 360 nor the Lede Company have commented on the report.

The report goes on to note that Majors will also not be attending the upcoming Met Gala. Majors and fashion house Valentino reportedly came to a mutual agreement that Majors would not attend the event as one of their guests. These are just the latest developments for Majors, whose ads for the United States Army as part of their rebooted "Be All You Can Be" campaign were pulled from circulation until the completion of his case.

Back in March, Majors was arrested in New York City and booked on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment stemming from an alleged domestic dispute with an unnamed woman that allegedly left the victim with injuries to her face and neck. Majors was charged with assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree. The actor is expected to appear before a judge in New York City on May 8th.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a statement (via Variety). "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry added. "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

Majors' star has risen dramatically in recent years, starting with a breakout role in HBO's Lovecraft Country before going on to appear in Creed III as well as appearing as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently being featured in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The actor has been confirmed to appear in the forthcoming second season of Loki as well. At this time, it is unclear if or how these developments will impact Majors' status with Marvel. Majors is next expected to be seen in the film Magazine Dreams, currently set for a December 8th release.