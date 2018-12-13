Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie ‘Us’ Trailer to Release on Christmas Day

It’s a big day for fans of horror and Jordan Peele alike as new information for his upcoming film, Us, continues to trickle in.

Earlier today, Peele released the poster for the film and it has already gotten us excited. Well, if you’re looking for more, you won’t have to wait long, because a trailer is finally coming on Christmas Day.

Trailer drops Xmas. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) December 13, 2018

“Trailer drops Xmas,” assured Peele only 30 minutes after tweeting the poster. This announcement comes shortly after the first plot details arose, making us confident that Peele’s next horror film will be just as good as his first. This will be quite a feat considering he won Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars earlier this year for Get Out, which was also nominated for Best Picture.

The upcoming film is set to follow a family and their friends as they take a beach house vacation together, but “as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.”

Peers and fans alike are excited for the film, including Matthew A. Cherry, who produced BlacKkKlansman alongside Peele.

“Y’all are not ready for @JordanPeele’s latest,” he tweeted alongside a hilarious gif of YouTube’s Christine Sydelko. Their collaboration, BlacKkKlansman is becoming a major contender this Awards Season, having been nominated for multiple Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

Us will be starring Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 12 Years a Slave), Winston Duke (Black Panther), Emmy-winner Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, The Comedy), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, The Get Down), and Anna Diop (Titans, 24: Legacy).

For most of his career, Peele has been widely known for his comedy, having been a cast member on MADtv and co-creating the sketch show Key and Peele with his long time comedy partner, Keegan-Michael Key. However, Peele has been venturing further into the world of horror ever since the success of Get Out.

In addition to Us, Peele will be taking the reigns on the new The Twilight Zone reboot. Not only is the multi-talented Peele executive producing, but he will also be serving as the series’ regular host/narrator.

The Twilight Zone will debut sometime in 2019 on CBS All Access.

Us will be released in theaters everywhere on on May 15, 2019.