Josh Brolin “Likes the Idea” of Thanos Vs Doctor Doom, But MCU Fans Already Know What Happens

Although audiences got to see Thanos die twice in Avengers: Endgame alone, they’re still seemingly not done with him yet, as many have been wanting to see a Thanos versus Doctor Doom showdown—and now, Thanos actor Josh Brolin has weighed in. In both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Thanos felt like the ultimate big bad; after all, he wiped out half of all life, and viewers watched in horror as numerous beloved characters turned to ash on screen. Yet, there’s little doubt that Doctor Doom is about to make Thanos look like nothing more than child’s play, at least based on the Avengers: Doomsday trailers. Perhaps because of that, there have been calls for some sort of Thanos and Doom showdown.

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Already, Brolin had commented on the possibility of Thanos’ MCU future despite his Endgame demise, mysteriously saying, “I don’t know how to answer that question” when asked about whether Thanos might someday return. Because of that, there was already speculation about Thanos potentially being in Avengers: Secret Wars, and now, yet another Brolin response has given way to speculation. Specifically, per Polygon, about his potential interest in a Doom versus Thanos face-off, Brolin said, “I don’t know…Any confrontation with Downey, I like the idea of. I love that he’s doing that, by the way. I can’t wait to see it.” This actually feeds into a previous Avengers: Endgame Encore theory suggesting that Thanos would appear, and while that didn’t happen, fans are hoping that these comments mean it will come in Secret Wars.

MCU Fans Want To See Doctor Doom Destroy Thanos

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MCU audiences have already seen Thanos face off against a Robert Downey Jr. character, of course, with Iron Man taking down Thanos and his armies and ending his own life by doing so in Endgame, but there’s still plenty of reason to want to see Thanos and Doom fight one another. Specifically, in the Secret Wars comics, there is a confrontation between the two in which Doctor Doom quite literally rips the spine from Thanos’ body—and fans want to see it happen.

Josh Brolin's 15-Second cameo if there is a Thanos vs Doctor Doom in the MCU: pic.twitter.com/wFIxAas0op — boredjesse (@boredjesse) October 14, 2026

One X user writes, “Thanos losing to Robert Downey Jr twice would be hilarious,” and another post says, “Brolin likes the idea until he remembers Jonathan Hickman’s Secret Wars script has Robert Downey Jr. ripping his spine out of his body like a Mortal Kombat fatality.” Yet another X post says, “How do we tell him?” and includes an image from the same comic.

Clearly, fans are enthusiastic about the possibility of seeing Downey’s Doctor Doom rip Thanos’ spine out, but whether that would actually happen is another question. It would be incredibly dark, but that certainly doesn’t mean it can’t happen. In fact, if this was simply a brief moment in Secret Wars, it would theoretically work quite well. For now, though, there’s just no clear indication that such a scene is coming.

Would you want to see Doctor Doom and Thanos face off? Share your thoughts in the comments below.