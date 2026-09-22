Marvel Fans Are Convinced a Major Thanos Moment Is Happening in the MCU Soon, And It Would Be Awesome

Although the MCU has theoretically moved on from Thanos following Avengers: Endgame, it hasn’t always felt that way in practice. For one, despite the myriad movies and shows that have come out in the last seven years, the MCU still hasn’t really had a true ‘big bad’ in the same way yet. Of course, that’s about to change with Avengers: Doomsday, which will introduce Doctor Doom as the new mega threat, and maybe that’s simply a sign that these types of characters are only really achievable in Avengers movies. Yet, it feels unique that Thanos still seems to hang over the MCU. That wasn’t true of Loki or Ultron as Avengers villains, for example, even with their imminent returns (again, in the case of Loki). Now, it seems, MCU fans have even more reason to feel like Thanos is still around, as a theory has emerged that a new Thanos scene will be shown very soon—this week, in fact.

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Specifically, as shared in a by Available_Lie7921 earlier today, suspicions have grown that Avengers: Endgame Encore could feature a scene from the Secret Wars comics in which Doom and Thanos have a confrontation, and Doom is so powerful by comparison that he turns Thanos into a skeleton with just one hand. The post specifically states, “We know Doom is going to be a major part of the upcoming Avengers movies, and if Thanos somehow returns, this could be an incredible way to establish just how powerful Doom has become. Imagine a 2–3 minute sequence almost directly inspired by the comic.” Already, we know that Endgame Encore will be adding a few more minutes of run time, suggesting at least one more new scene, if not more than that. Could one of them actually be a Thanos versus Doom confrontation like this?

Doom Is Unlikely to Appear in Endgame Encore—But This Would Still Be Cool

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Doctor Doom will, obviously, be a central figure in Doomsday, and it’s been established that Endgame Encore is meant to better connect Endgame and Doomsday, so in theory, he could end up appearing as part of this extra run time in Endgame Encore. However, something like a major confrontation between Doom and Thanos seems very unlikely. For one, there are reportedly only going to be about three to six minutes of additional time added to the movie. That’s significant, especially on the higher end, but even six minutes doesn’t really offer enough time to introduce Doctor Doom in Endgame in some capacity, have him confront and kill Thanos, and leave, especially because that would completely change Thanos’ fate in Endgame (and therefore Iron Man’s, which would open up a whole other can of worms, especially considering Robert Downey Jr. plays both Iron Man and Doom).

That doesn’t mean that the whole story is never going to happen, though. In fact, even in the comments of that Reddit post, many were suggesting that it would happen in Doomsday rather than Endgame Encore or, even more likely, in Avengers: Secret Wars. The latter does feel much more plausible, not only because that movie title aligns with the very comic run from which this scene originates, but also because it feels more befitting of that story. Doomsday will seemingly be all about introducing Doom and his motivations, particularly his belief that the Avengers are living stolen lives and his determination to wipe them out because of it. Perhaps, somewhere in that mix, something could happen that could bring him face to face with Thanos, but it would make more sense for this to happen later—and, it should be said, this would be the perfect way to get some justice for Tony Stark after he died defeating Thanos.