Julia Roberts Says Her New Movie With George Clooney Is "Probably Going to Be Terrible"

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting once again for a new romantic comedy titled Ticket to Paradise. The movie is set to be released later this year, and follows "exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made." During a recent interview with Variety, Roberts talked about the movie and joked about its potential to be "terrible."

"Christ. I knew this would come up. Watch, the real acting happens now. Ready? [She puts on a big smile.] George, isn't he great!?," Roberts replied when Variety asked about Ticket to Paradise. "It is a romantic comedy. He plays my ex-husband. I think it's so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it's probably going to be terrible because there's too much potential for it to be great, it'll just implode on it itself. I think that should be the commercial for the movie: 'It's probably going to be terrible.' I'm so glad my publicist is on a plane right now."

Ticket to Paradise was directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) who also penned the script alongside Daniel Pipski. In addition to Clooney and Roberts, the movie stars Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, and Lucas Bravo.

Roberts was speaking with Variety at Cannes where she's presented this year's Trophée Chopard, a prize that celebrates the next generation of onscreen talent. During the event, Roberts awarded Sheila Atim (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and Jack Lowden (Dunkirk). While speaking with Variety, Roberts explained why she flew to Cannes to support her fellow actors.

"I think they're both incredible. They've both done so much incredible work already, but it is just that, the hoisting. I mean, none of us are anything if we don't have those around us, encouraging us, making us feel seen and heard and holding us up to a light. And for me, it's that humanity. As actors, we love community – it's like being on a movie set. It's this little planet of a family that you have for three months or six months. My favorite moments [at Cannes] have been when the three of us can huddle together a little bit and not be in the mob. And I'm also really homesick, so I've become very inside of myself, almost too attached to the two of them."

Ticket to Paradise is scheduled to be released on October 21st.