Jungle Cruise Producer Explains Why Disney Delayed the Movie a Full Year

When the coronavirus began to spread around the globe earlier this year, movie studios started delaying their most anticipated projects by various lengths of time, with Jungle Cruise being pushed back an entire year, as producer Hiram Garcia recently detailed how the decision was made to ensure as many audiences could see it as possible, instead of earning a shorter delay and only specific markets being open. Other exciting projects from Disney, such as entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have earned multiple delays in the months since theaters began closing, leaving us to wonder when theaters will be back at full capacity and when major films will safely be able to hit their target dates.

"It’s one of our biggest babies. When the pandemic came on, we didn’t want to put audiences potentially in danger to see the film," Garcia shared with Variety. "Not only are you dealing with the challenge of some theater being open and others being closed — and, of course, there were conversations about opening in just certain regions — but ultimately, we believe we have the kind of film that will be a celebration of returning to theaters."

He added, "It’s a true big adventure family film. It’s not the type of film that is made as often anymore, so we really wanted to make sure that we could get it to as many people are possible, as safely as possible. We were all very much in unison with Disney when they wanted to push it and get some space away from the pandemic."

The biggest film to attempt to open in theaters was Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which earned multiple delays before opening domestically earlier this month. Given how few theaters are operating, and all of them limiting their capacity, its box office numbers have been disappointing, in addition to visiting a theater putting viewers at risk.

Despite the massive delay for the film, it's not out of the question that it will have to be delayed again, but Garcia admitted that those conversations haven't heated up as the studio is still waiting to see how the rest of the year pans out.

"We haven’t been in any conversations like that, but I think there’s just an understanding that we’re in a landscape that is constantly evolving," the producer pointed out. "No one even knows what is going to happen next week. Fingers crossed that the wave of 2020 is starting to calm down, but you never know."

Jungle Cruise is currently slated to hit theaters on July 30, 2021.

